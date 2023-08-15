Bushra Bibi gets last chance to join May 9 violence probe

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday directed former first lady, Bushra Bibi to join the probe related to May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

According to details, Duty Judge Muhammad Sohail heard pleas of the PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi related to cases registered against them in connection with the May 9 violence.

Judge Muhammad Sohail remarked Bushra Bibi is being given a last chance to join the investigation, on which her lawyer Salman Safdar said, the former first lady is ready to join the investigation in the courtroom.

The judge inquired after the investigation officer (IO) of the case. Upon the non-presence of the IO, the judge remarked to inform IG Islamabad about the situation and directed them to contact him and join the investigation.

Naeem Panjutha in his arguments said Bushra received the notice of joining the investigation on WhatsApp two weeks earlier. The judge remarked two weeks are enough to join the investigation.

“Bushra Bibi should join the investigation because it does not feel good to cancel the bail,” the judge remarked.

The sessions court, later, while extending Bushra’s bail until September 7.

Upon being asked, Salman Safdar said due to exceptional circumstances, his client, the former prime minister fail to appear before the court today. “It was not deliberate absent in court today.”