Bushra Bibi approved all major decisions during PTI-founder's rule: report

Islamabad: In a saga that rivals the intrigue of medieval royal courts, Pakistan’s political landscape during PTI-rule was dominated by larger-than-life figures, a spiritual mystic, a former cricket legend turned prime minister, as described in a feature published in The Economist’s 1843 magazine.

The central characters in what the magazine dubs “Pakistan’s game of thrones” are: The Mystic: Bushra Bibi, the enigmatic wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Known for her spiritual influence and veiled presence, she is portrayed as a modern-day oracle wielding significant behind-the-scenes power within Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

According to the report, written by veteran journalist Owen Bennett-Jones, multiple sources from Khan’s inner circle described Bushra Bibi’s role as far more than ceremonial.

Her spiritual counsel was so dominant that, in the words of one insider quoted in the magazine, “nothing major happened without her approval — not even the prime minister’s plane taking off.”

The article states that sensitive intelligence was allegedly passed to Bushra Bibi through intermediaries, who sometimes included serving security officials.

She would then present this information to Imran Khan as divinely inspired insight or “spiritual intuition,” thereby strengthening her authority.

The Economist also notes that Bushra Bibi, a long-time faith healer and spiritual guide, reportedly told Khan before their 2018 marriage that their union was necessary for him to ascend to the premiership — a prophecy that subsequently came true when he was elected later that year.

Staff and close aides are quoted describing an environment in which appointments, daily schedules, and even political strategy were routinely filtered through Bushra Bibi’s guidance.

Several senior PTI figures reportedly grew frustrated at what they saw as governance by mysticism rather than merit.

The magazine portrays her influence as one of the defining — and most controversial — features of Imran Khan’s time in office, with one source telling The Economist: “She became the final word on almost everything.”