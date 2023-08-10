Bushra Bibi meets her incarcerated husband

ATTOCK: The former first lady Bushra Bibi on Thursday met her husband in Attock Jail, ARY News reported.

The 70-year-old PTI chairman is currently in Attock Jail after the verdict in the Toshakhana case.

Bushra Bibi along with the team of PTI chairman’s lawyers reached Attock Jail to meet him but was reportedly stopped by the police for 30 minutes.

Later, the authorities allowed Bushra Bibi to meet her husband in jail. The meeting with the PTI chairman continued for an hour.

Earlier, security was alerted outside the Attock Jail after the arrival of the former prime minister’s wife at the jail.

PTI chairman’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said that Bushra Bibi and the team would meet with PTI chairman as they have the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

Naeem Haider Panjotha said no one from the legal team resisted upon being stopped to meet the former prime minister.

On Saturday, a local court sentenced the PTI chairman to a three-year term and an Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case on Saturday – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office and said the detailed verdict would be shared later.

Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.