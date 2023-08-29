Bushra Bibi met foreign dignitary, sought relief for PTI chairman: PDM spox  

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Tuesday alleged that Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, met a ‘foreign dignitary’ and sought relief for her husband, ARY News reported.

In a statement, PDM spokesperson speculated if the suspension of Imran Khan’s conviction in Toshakhana case was a result of Bushra Bibi’s meeting with a dignitary from a “friendly Muslim country”.

“Why did Bushra Bibi meet an important personality of an Islamic country in a five-star hotel in Islamabad?” he questioned, adding: “Why is she seeking an NRO from a friendly Islamic country?”

Hafiz Hamdullah further alleged that Bushra Bibi told the foreign dignity that PTI chief was ready to leave the country. “Today, I will tell the whole nation that PTI chairman is now begging to go out of the country,” the PDM spokesperson added.

The statement came after Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan sentence in the Toshakhana case.

The IHC verdict today comes as a major legal victory for Khan who was sentenced to three years in jail and fined Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana case by Additional Districts and Sessions Judge Dilawar Humayun — after finding him guilty of corrupt practices related to the state gift repository — in a move that barred him from contesting elections due later this year.

However, a special court in Islamabad ordered Attock Jail authorities — where the former premier is incarcerated — to keep the PTI chairman in judicial lockup in cipher case

In a letter addressed to the Attock jail superintendent, the special court ordered jail authorities to produce Imran Khan on Aug 30 (tomorrow) in connection with the cipher case.

“That accused Imran Khan Niazi s/o Ikramullah Khan Niazi r/o Zaman Park, Lahore is hereby ordered for judicial remand in case FIR mentioned above, who is already detained in district jail, Attock,” the letter read.

It merits here to mention that PTI chief Imran Khan and party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi were named in an FIR registered on August 5 under the Official Secrets Act.

The verdict was reserved a day earlier after the completion of the arguments from the respondents.

Toshakhana verdict

On August 5, the District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court in its verdict said that the accused had been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.