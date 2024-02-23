Bushra Bibi moves court against conviction in Nikah case

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Friday moved a session court in Islamabad against the conviction in Nikah case where they were sentenced to seven years in jail and Rs500,000 fines each on the couple, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea was filed by Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry advocate on behalf of Bushra Bibi and urged to declare the trial court’s February 3 verdict null and void.

Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka and the federal government have been made respondents in the plea whereas Salman Akram Raja, Salman Safdar and others will also be a party in this case.

The plea stated that the former first lady got divorced in April 2017 and she moved to her mother’s home in August 2017.

Furthermore, the case related to Bushra Bibi and Khan’s nikah was not in the jurisdiction of the court hence the verdict is unethical, un-Islamic and illegal.

Earlier, an Islamabad court sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail each in a case related to their marriage during the latter’s Iddat period.

Senior civil judge Qudratullah announced the reserved verdict on the complaint filed by Bushra’s former husband Khawar Maneka in a makeshift court at Adiala jail. The court also imposed Rs500,000 fines each on the couple.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.