NAB team ‘constituted’ for Bushra Bibi’s arrest in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Following the accountability court’s verdict in the Toshakhana case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team has been ‘constituted’ for the arrest of former first lady Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported, citing sources.

NAB court awarded 14 years each imprisonment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, earlier in the day.

Sources familiar with the development said that NAB team along with a police party will leave to arrest Bushra Bibi after a detailed verdict from the court.

The verdict was pronounced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir. PTI founder and his wife were also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs787 million.

In today’s hearing, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was brought to court, however, Bushra Bibi did not appear.

After being asked about his statement of 342, the former prime minister replied: “The statement is in the room, I was only called to appear before the court.” ​