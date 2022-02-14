Faisal Javed seeks action to end rumours about PM Imran Khan’s family

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has demanded strict action against those running fallacious propaganda and spreading rumours about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s family, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, while speaking on the floor of the Upper House, slammed people who are involved in spreading rumours about PM Imran Khan’s family. He said that First Lady Bushra Bibi is like his own mother.

He demanded taking steps to stop those spreading rumours and running propaganda against the premier’s family. He continued that First Lady Bushra Bibi has never delivered a political statement nor criticised anyone.

Faisal Javed Khan added that the First Lady has always taken care of poor people and paid visits to panahgahs. The senator said that they are aware of the elements behind the fallacious propaganda campaign

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has also warned elements spreading fake reports against Bushra Bibi. He added that Bushra Bibi was a housewife and she has no political portfolio.

He slammed that those involved in the character assassination of Benazir Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto in the past are not running the same campaign against the premier’s family.

It may be noted here PM Imran Khan had also expressed displeasure over personal attacks against his family through an organised campaign. He said that such immoral campaigns must not be tolerated and the government will have to discourage such trends.

