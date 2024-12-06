web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 6, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Bushra Bibi says ‘I’m not someone who runs away’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former first lady Bushra Bibi on Friday opened up on leaving D-Chowk after operation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers during protest.

Speaking to workers in Charsadda, Bushra Bibi recounted how she was left alone at D-Chowk during a critical moment. “I am not someone who runs away.”

She revealed that at 12:30 AM, she was alone in her car at D-Chowk, with no one knowing which vehicle she was in. “People were forcibly clearing D-Chowk, but I stayed because the founder hadn’t asked us to leave,” she said.

Bushra Bibi reiterated, “I told everyone not to leave me alone, but I was still left alone,” she said and added that several PTI leaders can testify to this.

Read more: Bushra Bibi’s arrest warrants issued in Toshakhana-II case

Earlier, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, the sister of former first lady claimed that the PTI founder’s wife attended the party’s political committee meeting after D-Chowl protest, uninvited.

Refuting the reports of her furious interaction with PTI leaders, Watto said that Bushra Bibi was disappointed with the party leadership, raising questions over their absence at D-chowk when she along with PTI workers faced a grand operation on November 26.

The former first lady’s sister claimed that the party leaders left the PTI founder’s spouse alone during the need of the hour.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.