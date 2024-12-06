Bushra Bibi says ‘I’m not someone who runs away’

Former first lady Bushra Bibi on Friday opened up on leaving D-Chowk after operation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers during protest.

Speaking to workers in Charsadda, Bushra Bibi recounted how she was left alone at D-Chowk during a critical moment. “I am not someone who runs away.”

She revealed that at 12:30 AM, she was alone in her car at D-Chowk, with no one knowing which vehicle she was in. “People were forcibly clearing D-Chowk, but I stayed because the founder hadn’t asked us to leave,” she said.

Bushra Bibi reiterated, “I told everyone not to leave me alone, but I was still left alone,” she said and added that several PTI leaders can testify to this.

Earlier, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, the sister of former first lady claimed that the PTI founder’s wife attended the party’s political committee meeting after D-Chowl protest, uninvited.

Refuting the reports of her furious interaction with PTI leaders, Watto said that Bushra Bibi was disappointed with the party leadership, raising questions over their absence at D-chowk when she along with PTI workers faced a grand operation on November 26.

The former first lady’s sister claimed that the party leaders left the PTI founder’s spouse alone during the need of the hour.