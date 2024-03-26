Bushra Bibi says someone spiked her food

RAWALPINDI: Former first lady and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Bushra Bibi said that someone spiked her food at Adiala jail, ARY News reported.

Talking to media representatives at Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi said that when she was shifted to the prison, “harmful” substances were mixed in her honey. “Since Allah, the Almighty, controls both life and death, I have consumed all of that honey,” she added.

Responding to a statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, Bushra Bibi said that the PTI founder is in excellent physical and mental health.

“The PTI founder is behind the bar for the sake of the people and the country. Imran Khan could have led a comfortable life in Bani Gala if he had wanted to,” she added.

The former first lady said that Imran Khan never harmed anyone during his term as the prime minister. In response to a question, she said that people should not support thieves.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 16 Bushra Bibi’s sister Maryam Riaz Wattoo said that former first lady has been unwell for after eating food provided at Adiala jail

Speaking to ARY News, Maryam Riaz Wattoo claimed that Bushra Bibi could not eat anything for the last six days. “My sister’s condition is still unwell. She is in pain and has not been able to eat anything for the past six days,” the sister of the former first lady said.

She accused that the former first lady was ‘given’ harmful food at Adiala jail, adding that home food is not allowed for the former first lady.