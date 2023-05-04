Bushra Bibi serves legal notice to Maryam Nawaz

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has initiated legal action against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Bushra Bibi sent a legal notice to Maryam Nawaz for delivering defamatory remarks in her speech on May 1 and demanded the PML-N chief organiser to tender an apology.

Under the law, a citizen can face five-year imprisonment for defaming an individual. The legal notice stated that Maryam Nawaz must tender an unconditional apology to Bushra Bibi in seven days.

It further stated that Maryam would face legal proceedings under defamation and other relevant laws if she does not take back her statement. Moreover, the transcript of Maryam’s speech was also made part of the notice.

The notice stated that the PML-N chief organiser is running a campaign to defame Bushra Bibi and her family.

