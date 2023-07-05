Bushra Bibi skips ACE appearance in corruption case

OKARA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi has skipped her appearance before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in development projects corruption case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Bushra Bibi skipped ACE’s appearance in the development projects’ corruption case today. She was summoned to the ACE Okara office.

ACE Deputy Director Malik Tasawwur Hussain told the media that the investigators waited for Bushra Bibi till 4:00 pm. He added that the former first lady is accused of illegally awarding contracts to blue-eyed contractors for development projects in her village.

Hussain said that Bushra Bibi’s no-show is considered as her absence. He added that the former first lady is going to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday in the same case.

READ: PTI chairman, Bushra Bibi summoned by NAB

Earlier, the call-up notice was also received by her lawyers Ali Bhutta and Owais. She has been summoned to the ACE Okara office. In case of her absence, legal action will be taken against the accused.

Yesterday, the PTI chief’s wife Bushra Bibi appeared before the investigators of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office.

She has appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi investigators in connection with the probe into the Toshakhana case. Moreover, she was also summoned for a probe into National Crime Agency’s (NCA) £190 million scandal.

The former first lady will be questioned regarding the NCA scandal by the investigators.