Bushra Bibi summoned by ACE tomorrow

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday (tomorrow) in development projects corruption case, ARY News reported.

The ACE spokesperson said that former first lady Bushra Bibi has been summoned over accusations of corruption in development projects in her village. She is accused of awarding contracts to her blue-eyed contractors, it added.

Bushra Bibi has been restricted to appear before the ACE inquiry committee to present her stance, the spokesperson said. The ACE also posed the call-up notices at Zaman Park and Bani Gala residences.

Moreover, the call-up notice was also received by her lawyers Ali Bhutta and Owais. She has been summoned to the ACE Okara office. In case of her absence, legal action will be taken against the accused.

In a relevant development today, the PTI chief’s wife Bushra Bibi appeared before the investigators of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office.

She has appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi investigators in connection with the probe into Toshakhana case. Moreover, she was also summoned for probe into National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

The former first lady will be questioned regarding the NCA scandal by the investigators.

