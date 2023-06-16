Bushra Bibi summoned by NAB again

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned former first lady Bushra Bibi in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, ARY News reported on Friday.

The anti-corruption watchdog issued Bushra Bibi a call-up notice again in the £190m NCA scandal for her appearance on June 22. She has been directed to bring relevant documents of Al-Qadir Trust to the NAB investigators.

Prior to the issuance of the notice, Bushra Bibi was summoned on June 13 but she did not appear before the NAB.

Former principal secretary Azam Khan was also summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog in the same case.

Azam Khan has been summoned by NAB Rawalpindi on June 19. He was called by the anti-graft watchdog on June 6 but he did not appear.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against PTI chief, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.