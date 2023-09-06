NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the NAB Rawalpindi issued notice to Bushra Bibi and summoned her tomorrow at 11 am in connection with Toshakhana case.

The notice stated that the wife of PTI chief received one chain, locket, and earrings on June 26, 2019, whereas on September 18, 2020, Bushra Bibi received a diamond and gold ring, bracelet and necklace and did not declare it in her assets.

Earlier, the accountability court in Islamabad approved the bail plea of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the Toshakhana case till September 12.

Toshakhana case

The former first lady has been accused of keeping a locket, chain, earrings, two rings and bracelet from the Toshakhana gifts.

She is also accused of keeping gold, diamond, necklace, and bracelet, as well as gold and diamond rings, earrings and bracelet.

The NAB has maintained that the gifts were not submitted to the Toshakhana to calculate their prices.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

Later, the IHC suspended the conviction of the PTI chief and ordered to release him on bail from Attock Jail but special court ordered to keep the PTI chairman in judicial lockup in cipher case.