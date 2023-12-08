NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the NAB Rawalpindi issued notice to Bushra Bibi and summoned her on December 11 at 11 am in connection with Toshakhana case.

NAB directed the wife of PTI founder to bring the gold necklace, diamond ring and bracelet with her to the court appearance.

Earlier, the caretaker federal government placed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL), said sources.

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s wife’s name had been placed on ECL in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, sources privy to the development told ARY News.

Her name was put on the ECL on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Toshakhana case

The former first lady has been accused of keeping a locket, chain, earrings, two rings and bracelet from the Toshakhana gifts.

She is also accused of keeping gold, diamond, necklace, and bracelet, as well as gold and diamond rings, earrings and bracelet.

The NAB has maintained that the gifts were not submitted to the Toshakhana to calculate their prices.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

Later, the IHC suspended the conviction of the PTI chief and ordered to release him on bail from Attock Jail but special court ordered to keep the PTI chairman in judicial lockup in cipher case.