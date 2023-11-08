NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190m NCA scandal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Bushra Bibi – wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the accountability watchdog summoned former First Lady Bushra Bibi and Farhat Shehzadi on November 13 in NAB Rawalpindi office.

NAB has directed Bushra Bibi and Farhat Shehzadi to appear before the joint investigation team as accused in the NCA scandal and bring the documents related to Al Qadir University funds.

Earlier, a local court in Islamabad approved bail of Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in the 190-million-pound Al-Qadir Trust case.

The court extended bail plea against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000. The Islamabad court also barred authorities from arresting former first lady till next hearing.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against PTI chief, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.