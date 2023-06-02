34.9 C
Friday, June 2, 2023
Bushra Bibi summoned in Al-Qadir Trust case on June 7

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former first lady Bushra Bibi for investigation in NCA £190m scandal (Al-Qadir Trust corruption case), ARY News reported

In a call-up notice, the accountability bureau has directed Bushra Bibi to appear before its Rawalpindi office along with documents pertaining to the Al-Qadir University on June 7 at 11:00am.

“Please be informed that non-compliance may warrant action under the NAO (National Accountability Ordinance,” it added.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against PTI chief, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

