Bushra Bibi summoned as witness in Al Qadir Trust probe

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former first lady Bushra Bibi as witness in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The call-up notice of the accountability bureau has been issued to Bushra Bibi to appear before its Rawalpindi office, not as an accused but as a witness in the case.

The NAB will record statement of Bushra Bibi, as a witness in the reference on June 07 at 11:00am.

The anti-graft watchdog has been bound under the amended National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) to inform if a person has been summoned as an accused or witness.

According to sources, it has been written in the notice served to Bushra Bibi that she has been summoned as a witness.

The NAB has already informed the court that it has not required the arrest of former first lady.

The NAB has asked Bushra Bibi to come with the documents of the Al-Qadir Trust.

The NAB has also summoned record of the registration of the Al-Qadir Trust, its approval from the Punjab Higher Education Commission and details of donations.

£190m NCA scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against PTI chief, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by the Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.