Nov 24 will be loyalty test for PTI members: Bushra Bibi

PESHAWAR: Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, asked the party officials to devise tactics for preventing arrest during their protest on November 24, ARY News reported.

A purported audio recording of Bushra Bibi has emerged in which she can be heard directing PTI officials to devise strategy for the protest.

In the audio recorded at CM House, Bushra Bibi can be heard discussing strategies to avoid arrest, ensure loyalty for Imran, and counter the internet blockade.

“November 24 will be a loyalty test for PTI members,” she said in a purported audio.

Bushra Bibi directed the party officials to share videos with local and international media to counter the internet blockade.

“Those who do not have video won’t be given party tickets (to contest polls) in the future.

Earlier, addressing the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) and Youth Wing leaders, the former first lady said that urged them to mobilise young people for the announced protest on November 24

According to sources, during the meeting, Bushra Bibi conveyed Imran Khan’s message in which he expressed high hopes from the youth, as per the sources.

Separately, Bushra Bibi held separate meetings with some party officials. She also met with Gul Zafar, a leader from the Bajaur agency, and praised his contributions to the party on behalf of the PTI founder.

It is pertinent to note that the incarcerated Imran Khan announced the final date for a protest in Islamabad.

The PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan broke the news in front of the media after holding a meeting with Imran Khan. Aleema Khan stated that her brother has decided on November 24 as the date for the final protest in the federal capital.

She claimed that the PTI’s mandate was stolen on February 9 and selected people were given the power who in return deprived people of their rights after the 26th amendment.

On November 9, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said that he would not return home until the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.