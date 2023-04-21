Bushra Bibi writes to PM, CM against possible Zaman Park operation

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Friday wrote a letter to PM Shehbaz Sharif and Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi against possible operation on Zaman Park during Eidul Fitr holidays.

Fearing expected police operation at Zaman Park, Bushra Bibi in her letter stated that a ‘plan’ has been set up for the wrong interpretation of the court’s order as it was done in the past for operation at Zaman Park.

The wife of the former prime minister has warned to move court in case of operation on Zaman Park.

Earlier on Thursday, Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the plea filed by Bushra Bibi against the possible Zaman Park police action.

As per details, Justice Tariq Saleem heard Bushra Bibi’s plea which stated that the police attacked Zaman Park on March 18 and vandalized the house and now they might carry out an attack during the Eidul Fitr holidays.,

The court responded that a five-member bench has already issued an order on a similar plea. First, this plea was taken in front of the larger bench now Bushra Bibi’s counsel has taken it up here.

Justice Tariq Saleem said that such pleas waste the court’s time, hereby the plea is rejected and the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lac on Azhar Siddiqui, the counsel of Bushra Bibi.

