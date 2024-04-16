Bushra Bibi’s jail transfer request rejected

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected former first lady Bushra Bibi’s transfer request from Bani Gala to Adiala Jail over non-compliance.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb resumed the hearing on Bushra Bibi’s plea. The IHC judge expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of Bushra Bibi’s lawyers.

The court criticized both sides for what was perceived as political maneuvering.

Despite pleas for relief, the court remained resolute indicating a desire for adherence to legal proceedings.

Bushra Bibi’s legal team led by Advocate Shoaib Shaheen pushed for a private medical examination to address health issues.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, while considering the request, insisted on instructions to be issued to Adiala Jail authorities before any decision.

The court agreed to hear former first lady’s case alongside other matters transferred to Adiala Jail signaling a delay in the proceedings.

It is worth mentioning here that the incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan alleged that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

The former prime minister made the startling revelations during a hearing of the £190 million settlement case in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.