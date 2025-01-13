Bushra Bibi’s three interim bail pleas rejected

Islamabad court on Monday rejected three interim bail pleas filed by PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka rejected three interim bail applications filed by former first lady Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar and Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared in court. Bushra Bibi’s lawyer submitted a plea for exemption during the proceedings.

Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar argued that the bail bonds had not been submitted, and the judge remarked, “You have yet to submit the bail bonds.”

Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry stated that Bushra Bibi has to attend the Adiala Jail for the decision in the £190 million reference today.

The judge, addressing the lack of compliance with court orders, stated, “You are not implementing the court’s directives.” Subsequently, the court dismissed all three interim bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi.

On December 21, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi approved interim bail of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in 32 cases till January 13, her counsel said.

According to details, PTI founder’s wife appeared before the ATC along with her counsel and sought bail in total of 32 cases, including 23 pertaining to May 9 violence. The former first lady has been grated interim bail in 32 cases registered in Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal.

She appeared in court at the hearing and provided the necessary surety bonds to obtain interim bail. Former first lady left the court premises after the bail was granted, and her next court appearance is set for mid-January.