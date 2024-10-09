Bushra Gohar challenges proposed constitutional amendments

Senior leader of National Democratic Movement (NDM) Bushra Gohar Wednesday challenged proposed constitutional amendments in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported.

The petition was filed by Bushra Gohar through Advocate Ali Gauhar Durrani. The federal government and the Ministry of Law have been named as respondents in the petition.

The petition calls for the draft of the constitutional amendments to be made public. The petitioner urged that if the public has concerns, they should be addressed through consultation.

Bushra Gohar further argued that a committee was formed for the 18th Amendment, and time was given to hear public opinion. It further states that over 800 suggestions were submitted during the 18th Amendment process.

Earlier, a new petition challenging constitutional amendments was filed in the Supreme Court (SC).

According to details, the petition against the constitutional amendments was moved by Advocate Saeem Chaudhry in the Supreme Court.

The petition argues that Article 179, concerning the retirement age of judges, should be declared a fundamental part of the Constitution.

It also requested a ruling that the government cannot interfere with the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

The petition calls for the constitutional amendments to be declared null and void, stating that they violate fundamental rights, the Constitution, and the independence of the judiciary.