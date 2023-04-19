Busiest Cities Of The World

Cities are the manifestation of the evolution of modern life and the hustle bustle associated with it. Cities are indeed fascinating examples of the progress of human civilisation and reflect plenty of past sustaining feelings of nostalgia.

Owing to the multiplicity of their existence most of the pollution in the cities is caused by the huge number of vehicles on the streets and the traffic caused by rush hour accidents, road construction sites and many other issues.

There are many cities that have recorded high intensity of activity and are subjected to tremendous traffic jams. Actually now the traffic condition of cities have become the yardstick of their busy movement.

The busy nature of cities is measured by the average time spent on movement taking place and the speed that it takes place.

London is perhaps the largest megacity in the world in terms of importance and variety of population. London is also first by a very wide margin even from second in the rankings. For the usual 10 km to travel the time taken is a whopping 36 minutes and 20 seconds. It is quicker to stay at home in this case.

Milan is the capital city of Lombardy, and one of the most famous cities in the world but it certainly does not shine when it comes to road conditions. From the Expo of 2015 onward the city has found itself in a continuous road construction site to renovate almost the entire city, which, however, affects the viability of both public transport and cars tried, especially in the morning and when people leave the office to go home, often outside the city limits. So, it takes an average of 27 minutes and 30 seconds to travel 10 km.

The average speed during rush hour is 18 km/h.

Bucharest the capital of Romania but despite its size it looks very busy as is borne out the travelling time it takes in the city. It takes 27 minutes and 20 seconds to travel 10 km with an average speed of 17 km/h.

Peru’s capital city Lima is the most important center in the whole country and it is not surprising that it is in such a bad state in this respect: the usual 10 km takes 27 minutes and 10 seconds, with an average speed of 18 km/h.

Manila, the capital of the Philippines is one of the most crowded and least organised cities in the world. Traffic is one of the biggest problems worsening since many years, and in fact it takes as much as 27 minutes to travel 10 km in the city.

Bogota the capital of Columbia is rated amongst the busiest cities in the world as the travelling time there is very similar to those in Paris and that is 26 minutes and 20 seconds for 10 km in the city during rush hours.

Rome, the capital of Italy, with its restricted traffic zones, constant construction, potholes in the asphalt and protected areas is a real nightmare for all motorists. Most famously, the ring road, a stretch of highway that connects several key Roman arteries, is now dreaded by all Italians and tourists arriving by car.

Data collected points out that Rome has the same travel times, on average, as Mexico City i.e. 25 minutes and 40 seconds to travel just 10 kilometers in the city.

Brussels, Belgium’s capital is ranked quite high in this respect. The seat of European institutions is still one of the world’s busiest cities although the whole of Europe is attempting the turnaround green. Indeed, it takes 25 minutes and 30 seconds on average for a 10-km route with an average speed of 20 km per hour during rush hour.

Comments