Business community in Karachi rejects early closure

KARACHI: The business community in Karachi has opposed a plan from the federal government to curtail business hours to 8:30 pm and said that such measures have not yielded any positive outcome previously, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the ARY NEWS program, Bakhabar Savera, the President of All Karachi Tajir Ittehad (AKTI) Atiq Mir while rejecting the government’s proposal asked if the authorities would be able to provide uninterrupted power supply during day time if shops remained open until 8:00 pm.

“Who business could work in sweltering heat when there will be no electricity in the daytime,” he said that residential and business areas are facing multiple-hour power outages nowadays.

It is pertinent to mention here that the All Pakistan Trade Union Association has rejected the decision of the federal government regarding the closure of businesses at 8.30 pm.

In an attempt to save energy, the National Economic Council (NEC) has decided to order the closure of markets across the country at 8:30 pm.

President All Pakistan Trade Union Association Khalid Pervez in his statement said that they are already facing a crunch economic situation due to loadshedding and increasing inflation. The decision will dent them heavily.

He said due to hot weather, people use to go out shopping in the evening and the decision of the NEC will create more financial problems for them.

He said no shops will be closed at 8.30 pm and announced that they will keep their businesses open as per routine. Pervez urged the government to take back its decision regarding the early closure of businesses.

