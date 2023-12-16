Business community stands ‘firm’ with Pakistani forces

ISLAMABAD: In a resounding show of unity, Pakistan’s Business Forum (PBF) has pledged unwavering support for the country’s armed forces, hailing their crucial role in restoring peace and paving the way for economic rejuvenation.

“This unified front sends a clear message as Pakistan stands united against terrorism and external threats, while simultaneously fostering a business-friendly environment for sustainable growth,” said a statement issued by PBF.

PBF President Mian Muhammad Usman led the charge, praising the military’s relentless pursuit of terror eradication.

“We are proud of our armed forces for successfully flushing out terrorists from their hideouts and stamping out the menace of terrorism in the region paving way for complete restoration of peace in the country, a pre-requisite for economic growth and development in the country,” the statement said.

The business community also praised the armed forces for their “valiant efforts in flushing out terrorists and restoring peace in the region.”

This sentiment resonated throughout the forum, with vice presidents and provincial chairmen adding their voices to the chorus of appreciation.

The commitment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir to prioritize security as a cornerstone of economic prosperity was met with particular enthusiasm.

PBF officials lauded his leadership, confident that his vision would propel the nation towards rapid economic expansion.

They also expressed unwavering faith in Pakistan’s resilience, stating, “With the grace of Allah, our nation will overcome all challenges and emerge stronger than ever.”

The forum’s gratitude extended to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) for its instrumental role in showcasing the sacrifices of the armed forces and countering hybrid warfare tactics. PBF acknowledged the positive impact of these efforts, citing a renewed influx of foreign investment and a gradual economic upswing.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was hailed as a potential game-changer, poised to accelerate economic activity not only in Pakistan but across the region.

Amidst these positive developments, the PBF emphasized the vital role of a business-friendly environment in fostering export growth and rapid industrialization. They reiterated their unwavering support for the armed forces, declaring, “We stand united as one nation, under one flag, to protect our beloved Pakistan and its valiant defenders.”