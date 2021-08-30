Business partner hired hitmen to murder realtor’s son: CTD

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has resolved the murder case of a youth named Raza Zulfiqar in Karachi and revealed that a business partner had hired hitmen to kill the real estate dealer’s son, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CTD said in a media statement that two armed men had murdered Raza Zulfiqar, the son of a real estate dealer named Zulfiqar Ali, in the vicinity of Karachi’s Al-Falah Korangi police station by opening fire on his vehicle.

ARY News had also acquired the CCTV footage of the terrorising firing incident that took place on June 16.

During the interrogation, it emerged that a business partner named Rao Iqbal of the slain youth’s father had hired target killers to kill Raza Zulfiqar.

It was learnt that slain Raza Zulfiqar had become aware of the financial fraud of his father’s business partner Rao Iqbal and informed his father. After being aware of the development, Rao Iqbal had hired hitmen with the assistance of a close aide Hafeez to murder the business partner’s son, said CTD officials.

Rao Iqbal had alleged paid Rs700,000 to Rs800,000 to the target killers including Ajmal Papri and his accomplice Hamza, according to CTD officials.

After murdering Raza Zulfiqar, one of the alleged target killers, Ajmal Papri had killed his accomplice Hamza in Khanewal to remove the evidence. According to CTD, another accomplice of the target killers was still at large who had completed rekey of the slain youth. They added that raids are being conducted to arrest another suspect.

On June 16, unidentified armed motorcyclists had opened fire on a vehicle near Jamia Millia College in Karachi’s district East, murdering a son of a businessman in what police has now termed as a target killing incident.

The police had identified the victim as Raza Zulfiqar, son of a businessman, as CCTV footage shows how two suspects on a motorcycle chased him and the one sitting on the back of the two-wheeler fired multiple bullets on the vehicle.

The victim died on the spot as the suspect easily fled from the incident site.