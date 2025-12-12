Businessman alleges DSP Kalpana Verma took money, jewellery, luxury car

RAIPUR: A major controversy has erupted in Raipur after businessman Deepak Tandon filed a complaint accusing DSP Kalpana Verma of extortion, cheating and blackmail.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about accountability in the police department, as the allegations involve high-value financial transactions and claims of manipulation through a personal relationship.

According to Tandon, he first met DSP Verma in 2021. Over time, he says their relationship grew closer, during which she allegedly promised marriage and gradually began demanding money and expensive gifts.

Tandon claims that in the span of their association, he handed over nearly ₹2 crore, alongside a ₹12 lakh diamond ring, a gold chain, ₹5 lakh worth of clothes, and a ₹1 lakh bracelet.

The businessman has further alleged that the officer took possession of his Toyota Innova Crysta and later pressured him to transfer his hotel located on Raipur’s VIP Road.

The property was first made to be registered in her relative’s name and later shifted to her own name, he claims. He also states that she spent nearly ₹30 lakh on the hotel after taking control of it.

Tandon says that after he filed the complaint, DSP Verma allegedly demanded that he withdraw it. When he refused, she threatened to send him to jail in a fabricated case, according to his statement.

DSP Kalpana Verma has denied all accusations, calling them baseless and asserting that she is prepared to face any investigation.