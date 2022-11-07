Businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic, disturbing video goes viral

A video of a businessman tragically dying while reading a newspaper at a dental clinic in India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

Indian news agency Channel 24 posted the clip on the microblogging interactive platform. The clip showed the businessman Dilip Kumar Madani sitting at the dental clinic in Barmer city in Rajasthan state.

The businessman started reading the newspaper before fainting. The footage ended with staff running toward him.

THE VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

He was rushed to Nahata Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The clinic’s owner Dr Kapil Jain, speaking with the media, said he could not speak with the deceased’s relatives as he was only told about the cardiac attack.

“I won’t be able to say anything without first speaking to Mr Madani’s family,” he said. “I was told that he suffered an attack and the staff took him to the hospital in a taxi.”

It is pertinent to mention that similar incidents have happened before.

A disturbing video of a hotel owner dying of a heart attack in front of customers in India has gone viral on social media.

The surreal moment captured the hotel close to a bus stand in the Haryana state of India.

The age-restricted video sees on YouTube the owner of the hotel, identified as Blount Roy, dealing in cash with the customers while sitting on a chair.

A customer leaves the scene after collecting his change before another one comes to the hotel owner to pay his bill. However, Roy did not answer him and fell from his chair.

The customer then informs others about what he had just witnessed. They came to his help. They realized the situation was dire and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but it was of no avail.

