Businessman killed for not paying extortion money

BUREWALA: A murder incident was reported from the Model Town area of Burewala, known as the land of cotton, where a local businessman was shot dead for reportedly refusing to pay extortion money, ARY News reported.

According to the police report, the alleged perpetrator has been identified as Shahzad, also known as Kaba Butt, who is said to have demanded extortion from a businessman, named Malik Akram.

After the victim refused to comply with their demands, the accused along with an accomplice, confronted Malik Akram and shot him dead on the spot, and managed to flee from the scene.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the incident, and a case was registered at the Model Town police station.

In a similar incident, a businessman in Karachi reportedly received an extortion call from an international number, demanding Rs 20 million and threatening to kill the two brothers if denied.

In a statement, the businessman claimed that on the night of December 04, two individuals on a bike approached their shop and indiscriminately opened fire which led to injured his brother.

On the complaint of the individual, the police registered a case under several sections including attempted murder and extortion.

According to police officials, the businessman operates a gas cylinder shop in Karachi’s Korangi area and is receiving multiple life threats if he fails to provide extortion money.

However, the police filed a case on the complaint of the citizen meanwhile a probe is underway to apprehend the culprits.