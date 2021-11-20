Businessman transported to Balochistan after being abducted from Karachi

KARACHI: A businessman has registered a case at the Aziz Bhatti police station in which he stated for being abducted by unidentified men from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and transported to Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Unidentified criminals had reportedly abducted a mobile phone trader from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area when he was carrying cash for purchasing a property. The abducted businessman was later transported to Balochistan. ARY News also acquired CCTV footage of the abduction incident.

In his statement, the mobile phone trader said that he came out with cash along with his friend Amanullah. He said that four armed men stopped his vehicle at gunpoint and broke his teeth by hitting the rifle in his face after he refused to go with them.

He further stated that he and his friend were tied inside the room of a house with their eyes blindfolded. He said that he was subjected to torture by the criminals who then took his signature on a blank paper.

The trader said that he was then left alone at a desolate locality in late-night hours. He then reached Hub check post and told the coastguards personnel regarding his situation. The coastguards personnel took him to the Rangers who assisted them to arrive back in Karachi.

In this case, the trader expressed suspicions about the involvement of his friend Amanullah in his abduction.

He said that he had seen the same vehicle in the Saddar mobile market. The trader also sought action against his abduction and snatching of Rs5.1 million cash and other valuables.