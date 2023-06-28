Butcher stabs man over motorcycle accident in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: A butcher hit a speech-impaired man with a knife in Ghulam Rasool colony Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the man was hit by the butcher when he came into rage over a motorbike accident.

The speech-impaired man was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter in injured condition whereas the butcher fled the spot of the incident.

In a separate incident, as many as eight people were stabbed to death while sleeping in the farms in Hachar village of Sheikhupura, Punjab.

According to details, the police arrested a suspect for killing eight people with an axe in Hachar village of Sheikhupura. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the killing.

Sheikhupura District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Mukhtar said the culprit attacked the men sleeping at different spots in the farms. “The suspect seems to be a mentally unstable person,” he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

A 20-year-old girl, Saba, was also stabbed to death by an unidentified man in New Karachi, sector 5J neighborhood of Karachi.

The girl had suffered life-threatening stabbing wounds and was immediately shifted to hospital but succumbed to her injuries while on the way to the hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was a lawyer and was attacked with a knife on a street next to her neighborhood.