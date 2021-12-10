Buyer finds five-foot-long snake hiding inside newly purchased sofa

A man found a five-foot-long snake, also known as a red-tailed boa, hiding inside his newly purchased sofa in Clearwater, Florida.

The pictures were shared on social media by the Clearwater Police Department after removing the snake from inside the sofa.

The post read, “Snakes alive. Here’s a call you don’t see every day. A resident at Marilyn Pines called this afternoon because he’s got a snake in his condo and it’s hiding in his couch.”

The police officers managed to locate the snake’s position after carrying the sofa outside. The post added, “They then carefully extracted it from its hiding place. It was easily 5 feet long and was taken to a local pet store after being plucked from the couch.”

“The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house. Officers also carried the couch back in the residence for the man. It’s a jungle out there sometimes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clearwater Police Department (@clearwaterpolice)

