Buyers complain of burn-in on iPhone 15 Pro Max display

The multiple owners of the most recently launched iPhone 15 Pro Max are reportedly finding the image of the home screen apps being burnt-in to the display.

Burn-in, a term used from the old days of CRT screens, has made its presence felt with OLED displays as well. Technically, the burn-in typically occurs after a very long time of displaying static of the same image.

However, it’s been a month after the release of the iPhone 15 series, and the users of the iPhone Pro Max are taken to Reddit and Apple’s support forums to report issues. It is worth mentioning here that the problem is not widespread and it’s uncertain whether the iPhone 15 pro faces the same issues.

According to LG, a prominent OLED manufacturer, most televisions burn-in cases result from static images or on-screen elements being displayed continuously for extended periods, often at max brightness.

AppleInsider – Internet’s premier source of information for all things Apple – has been collecting data from many sources with Apple’s service network since 2015, reporting that as of mid-October, there have been fewer OLED burn-in reports year-over-year than in the past three years.

However, this might be due to different product release schedules, and the deviation is not statistically significant.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that there isn’t a problem and that it offers little comfort to those experiencing the issue. As with many of these reports on social media, AppleInsider advises users to have their issues officially documented with Apple.

It is pertinent to mention here that Apple typically does not respond to social media complaints and relies on the data from its services network to take action.