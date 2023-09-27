Buying new iPhone 15 series from abroad? 10 things not to miss

Travelers are often lured to buy Apple products including iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more from other countries. But before owning an Apple device from abroad, there are several crucial factors to keep in mind to ensure a satisfactory purchase experience.

In this article, we are going to deliver key considerations before buying iPhones and other Apple devices from foreign destinations.

Check the price before purchasing, Apple devices are not cheaper everywhere

There is a thought that Apple products are cheaper universally which is far away from the reality. The prices of the Apple products vary according to the country’s import taxes, exchange rates, and local demand.

Before buying an iPhone the consumer have to research thoroughly to ensure getting good deal, One of the prime example is that the iPhone 15 Pro in India costs Rs 1,34,900 and in Turkey the phone costs 64,999 TL (approximately Rs 2,00,000) for the base variant.

eSIM-only iPhones in US

The iPhones available in the United States (US) are only support eSIM, this is the thing the purchaser have to keep in mind prior buying iPhone from US. The consumer have to check compatibility with local carrier’s network technology before buying the devices.

Cellular connectivity in Apple Watch may not work in India

The Apple Watch offers cellular connectivity for calls and data, this characteristics may not work seamlessly in some countries, to make this feature seamlessly work in your country, the user have to match the cellular version of the Apple watch with the bands supported in your country.

Buy Apple products from official or authorised stores

In order to avoid getting scammed or counterfeit product, the user have to purchase the Apple products from the official Store or none the less from the authorised store because purchasing the device from the other country can create hurdle to replace after it arrived.

iPhones do not support FaceTime in Dubai

Due to regional restrictions in the middle east including Arab Emirates and Dubai, the Apple devices sold in these region do not support FaceTime feature – a video and audio calling service developed by Apple, primarily used on iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.

If the FaceTime feature is important for the consumer, the user have to avoid purchasing phone from a country where this feature is restricted.

Get VAT refund if there’s an option

While buying Apple products in foreign countries, it is advisable to inquire about the Value-Added Tax (VAT) refund procedure and ensure to possess the required documentation to claim it upon departure, as many countries provide Value-Added Tax (VAT) refunds for tourists on eligible purchases.

This can result in significant savings, depending on the specific region or country from where the individual is purchasing from.

Prices mentioned on Apple’s website exclude taxes

Several countries charge additional taxes on top of the listed price of products. For example, the base variant of the iPhone 15, priced at $799 excluding taxes, and extra charged will be applicable when purchasing it in United States.

These additional costs may differ depending on the country and region.

Don’t buy products in bulk

While considering to purchase the Apple products in bulk, the individuals have to keep in mind the custom and import regulations.

In order to avoid any potential legal issues, one should always be well-informed about the limitation and regulations pertaining to the importation of electronics in their home country.



Always get the unlocked iPhone

Buying an unlocked iPhone is absolutely necessary. Unlocked iPhones are not bound to particular carriers. If an individual purchases a carrier-locked iPhone, it will not be compatible with any other carrier including the one that are available in your country.

International warranty on Apple products

The US-tech giant Apple does offer an international warranty, it specifies that it “may restrict warranty service for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Homepod to the where the Apple device or its Authorized Distributors originally sold the device.”