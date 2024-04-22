By-election 2024: PML-N leads on NA, provincial seats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has taken the lead in the by-election 2024, held on 21 national and provincial seats on Sunday, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.

The by-polls were held on five NA and 16 vacant seats of provincial assemblies.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won two seats in the National Assembly, while the Sunni Ittehad Council, Pakistan People’s Party, and an independent candidate clinched a seat, each.

In the Punjab Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won nine seats out of 12 vacant seats. Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Istekham-e-Pakistan Party grabbed one seat each.

In the Balochistan Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Balochistan National Party won one seat each.

Sunni Ittehad Council and an independent candidate won a single seat each.

The voting process in the by-elections started at 8 AM and continued without interruption until 5 PM.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the newly elected members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, saying that the victory of the PML-N candidates is a manifestation of the people’s trust.

Shehbaz Sharif said that public opinion is changing prominently with economic improvement and relief to the people.

He said the predictions of international financial institutions, news organizations, and surveys about economic improvement have a positive effect on the people.

He said the weaknesses in the electoral process and objections can be removed only with mutual cooperation and political dialogue.