By-Elections today: 6 NA and 7 PA seats up for grabs amid strict ECP oversight

ISLAMABAD: By-elections for six National Assembly (NA) seats and seven seats of the Punjab Assembly (PA) will be held today, ARY News reported.

The polling will kick off at 8 AM and will continue uninterrupted till 5 PM.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed transportation of the election material to all the constituencies. The ECP has also issued the by-elections’ code of conduct, and the Pakistan Army has been called in to establish peace and security.

The ECP has directed its staff not to give importance to any pressure, and it warned that no violation of the code of conduct will be tolerated.

It further directed all Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs) to ensure their partiality during the election process.

The ECP said that stern action will be taken for the violation of the code of conduct against the respective officers.

The by-polls on the NA seats will be held at NA-18 Haripur, NA-96 Faisalabad, NA-104 Faisalabad, NA-129 Lahore, NA-143 Sahiwal and NA-185 DG Khan.

Similarly, the by-election on seven Punjab Assembly seats will be held at PP-73 Sargodha, PP-87 Mianwali and three Faisalabad seats PP-98, PP-115 and PP-116.

Besides that by-polls will also be held at PP-203 Sahiwal and PP-269 Muzaffargarh.

ECP Code of Conduct for Media

The ECP has issued a code of conduct for the media on the by-elections.

According to the ECP spokesman, the unofficial results will be aired minimum after an hour at the end of the polling.

The results must be mentioned that this is not final, the spokesman said.

Only Returning Officer (RO) will be responsible for issuing final and official results of the by-elections.