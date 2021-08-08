PTI takes decisive lead in by-poll on GB seat vacated by PPP

GILGIT: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has taken a decisive lead during by-poll on a Gilgit Baltistan seat, GBA-4 Nagar-1, after the unofficial and unconfirmed results from 36 out of 42 polling stations in the constituency, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to the unconfirmed results, the PTI candidate Agha Zulfiqar has so far secured 4,736 votes as compared to his trailing opponent from Islami Tehreek who got 3,600 votes.

In the general election of the GB region, the provincial president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Amjad Hussain Advocate, who had won from two seats, had vacated this seat.

Tough competition was expected between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreik Insaf (PTI), Islamic Tehreik and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The polling process has been underway peacefully, according to the election commission.

The police authorities earlier said that they spared no effort to make the by-elections transparent and peaceful.

Nagar-1 constituency have 23,497 voters including 12,858 male and 10,639 female voters. The election commission has set up 42 polling stations and 98 polling booths for the by-election.