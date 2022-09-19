By-polls: CEC takes notice of use of govt machinery, helicopter

The chief election commissioner (CEC) has taken notice of the violations of election code by the use of government machinery and helicopter, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja took notice of the back-to-back violations of the election code by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and ministers ahead of by-polls.

The CEC chaired a high-level session which was also attended by the KP chief secretary. He said that the chief secretary and advocate general should inform the KP government that such violations will not be tolerated.

READ: DCS ASK ECP TO DELAY SECOND PHASE OF LG ELECTIONS



Sikandar Sultan Raja said that all candidates will be given equal opportunities in the upcoming by-polls and indiscriminate action will be taken against all political parties and the candidates in case of violations.

The election commission said in a statement that the institution will find no option other than postponing the by-polls if the provincial government does not agree on cooperation.

The ECP decided to begin formal proceedings and issue notices to the parties.

READ: IMRAN KHAN: ECP RESERVES VERDICT IN TOSHAKHANA REFERENCE



On September 14, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the dates for the second phase of Sindh Local Government (LG) polls and by-elections in the National Assembly (NA) constituencies.

The election commission announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi on October 23, whereas, by-elections in eight NA constituencies will be held on October 16.

The decision was taken in a high-level session chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The commission sought a report from the concerned authorities regarding Hyderabad districts, said the spokesperson, adding that the LG poll date for Hyderabad will also be unveiled soon.

Comments