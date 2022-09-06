By-polls in three Karachi constituencies could be postponed

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to make a final decision regarding by-polls in three Karachi constituencies scheduled for September 25, ARY News reported.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will preside over the meeting to review the overall flood situation in Sindh and the holding of by-polls in the provincial capital, sources said.

The meeting will also take up the report regarding the availability of polling staff, they say.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has announced contesting by-elections on three seats from Karachi.

The constitutes where by-polls are scheduled for September 25 include NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South.

The ECP earlier announced that the by-election in nine constituencies of National Assembly will be held on 25th of the next month. The seats of the lower house were vacated after approval of resignations of the PTI MNAs.

The National Assembly constituencies, where by-election announced, include NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faislabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South.

The ECP has also put a ban on transfer and posting of any officer in all districts where election schedule has been announced.

Floods wreak havoc in Sindh

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains have brought floods that have killed more than 1,300 people since June 14, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Unprecedented floods since June have already left almost a third of the country underwater.

Sindh province, with a population of 50 million, was hardest hit, getting 464% more rain than the 30-year average.

Comments