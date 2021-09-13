By-polls on LA-3 Mirpur on October 10

MIRPUR: The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has fixed October 10 for the by-polls on the LA-3 Mirpur seat, ARY News reported on Monday.

The seat fell vacant after Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry took oath as President AJK. Chaudhry won the seat with 18447 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed has secured 15,300 votes in the general elections for the AJK Legislative Assembly held on July 25.

A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Yasir Sultan, son of AJK president, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed.

All three candidates of the leading political parties have submitted their nomination papers. The voting for the by-polls on LA-3 Mirpur will be held on October 10.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after securing 26 seats in the general elections held for the Kashmir Legislative Assembly on July 25.

According to results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged as the biggest opposition group after it secured 11 seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that was able to win six seats and Muslim Conference bagging one seat.

The contest between the political parties was for 45 seats of the Legislative Assembly of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).