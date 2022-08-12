By-polls on NA seats: PTI prepares nomination papers of Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has prepared the nomination papers of chairman Imran Khan after he announced to contest by-polls on nine National Assembly (NA) seats, ARY News reported on Friday.

The coalition government will be facing another political challenge on September 25 as PTI chief Imran Khan decided to contest by-polls on nine NA seats.

For the first time in the political history of Pakistan, a candidate will contest the elections in nine different constituencies.

Khan will be contesting the by-elections from the NA constituencies in Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kurram, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Karachi’s Malir, Korangi and Karachi South District.

Earlier, the PTI chairman announced to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of the PTI MNAs.

According to the ECP schedule, the by-polls on the nine National Assembly seats would be contested on September 25.

The federal government had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

In Mardan, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan submitted the nomination papers of Imran Khan in NA-22, whereas, the politician filed his nomination as the covering candidate.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi announced that Imran Khan will contest the by-polls on all three NA seats in Karachi. He added that the nomination papers of Imran Khan will be submitted by the political party on Saturday (today).

