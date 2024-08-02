BYC ends Gwadar sit-in after successful negotiations

In a major development, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has called off its sit-in in Gwadar district after successful negotiations with the government.

The sit-in was called off after an agreement was signed between Dr. Mahrang Baloch, representing the protesters, and the Gwadar district’s deputy commissioner.

According to a statement issued by the Balochistan Home Ministry, the agreement has led to the restoration of internet services in the region.

“The ministry vowed to open all the roads for traffic and remove obstacles from the roads,” the deputy commissioner added.

“The arrested people would be released after the protestors disperse peacefully,” it added.

The ministry has also vowed to reopen all roads for traffic and remove obstacles, ensuring the smooth movement of vehicles.

Additionally, the deputy commissioner has assured that arrested individuals will be released once the protesters disperse peacefully.

The sit-in began when protesters were prevented from attending the BYC’s meeting in Gwadar, resulting in the dispersal of convoys and injuries to 14 people in Mastung.

The closure of the National Highway and other roads, including the Makran Coastal Highway M8, had caused significant disruptions to traffic, affecting commuters and cargo trucks.

The protesters’ primary demand was the recovery of missing persons.