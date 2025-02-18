China’s electric vehicles are around three to five years ahead of the competition in terms of products, technology and the industrial chain, BYD’s CEO Wang Chuanfu said in an interview with China’s national television broadcaster.
Wang was interviewed on Monday after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s symposium with some of the biggest names in China’s technology sector. Wang was among the business leaders who spoke at the meeting.
China overtook Japan in 2023 as the world’s largest auto exporter, but its electric vehicle exports face tariffs from the United States and the European Union, with the EU imposing 17.0% tariff on BYD’s EVs.
Wang, in an interview with Yuyuan Tantian, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, said that protectionism does not work for good products.
Consumers’ approval is motivating the EV maker to “overcome various difficulties”, he added.
About BYD
BYD, or Build Your Dreams, is a Chinese multinational company renowned for its role in the electric vehicle (EV) market, alongside its work in battery technology and various tech products. Initially known for its batteries, BYD has grown to become one of the largest producers of electric vehicles globally, offering both fully electric and hybrid models. Their vehicles are noted for competitive pricing and innovative battery solutions, which have helped them expand not only in China but also in international markets like Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Beyond automobiles, BYD is involved in a range of technologies including solar panels, rail transit systems like electric buses and monorails, and electronics manufacturing. They emphasize sustainability, integrating green practices in production and product design to lower carbon emissions. Their global presence is marked by manufacturing plants worldwide, catering to a diverse clientele with a commitment to technological innovation and environmental responsibility. If you need more specifics on BYD’s latest market performance or technological advancements, I can conduct a search for you.