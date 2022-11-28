CAA advises Turkiye-bound passengers to avoid carrying betel nuts

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday barred passengers traveling to Turkiye from carrying betel nuts, ARY News reported.

According to the CAA spokesperson, there is a complete ban on carrying betel nuts to Turkiye as it is considered drugs over there.

The advisory further said carrying betel nuts to Turkiye will land passengers in hot waters because laws in this context are very strict.

The passengers have been advised to comply with the orders of CAA to safe themselves from any problems in Turkiye.

The advisory follows after a Pakistani citizen was arrested in Turkiye, recently, as he was carrying chhalia (betel nuts)

According to a media report, a resident of Lahore had reached Turkiye with pan chalia. A Pakistani citizen was sent to jail for six months for violating Turkish law. Betel nuts are considered drugs in Turkiye.

