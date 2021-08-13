Airlines facilitate passengers with rapid Covid tests on 7 top airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has Friday said it has allowed space to private airlines in seven large airports to conduct rapid Covid tests for passengers after the UAE imposed a condition for results not older than four hours, ARY News reported.

CAA has allowed the private airlines to set up rapid coronavirus testing stalls by private laboratories on seven airports as the United Arab Emirates made it a condition to get fresh rapid PCR test results before boarding the flights.

According to the development, Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan, and Quetta airports to have the facility for rapid testing.

CAA said the Karachi’s domestic arrival lounge will have the testing space for the facility of rapid PCR test as well.

The private labs outsourced by the airlines will conduct these tests, CAA said.

ISLAMABAD AIRPORT GETS RAPID COVID-19 TEST FACILITY FOR UAE TRAVELERS

Earlier today, Islamabad International Airport was announced to be equipped with a rapid antigen COVID-19 test facility aimed at facilitating the passengers travelling to the UAE.

The facility was made available after Director General CAA allowed private laboratories to setup the rapid COVID-19 test counters at the airport.

So far, passengers from the two flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have availed the facility. “343 passengers were allowed to travel from these flights after undergoing rapid tests,” the Islamabad airport manager said.