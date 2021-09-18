Kiwis departure: CAA allows special plane to land at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand’s cricket team will depart for the home country on board a chartered plane as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted it permission for landing at the Islamabad International Airport.

New Zealand asked the aviation regulator for permission for the chartered plane to land at the airport.

The New Zealand cricket team will leave on board the special flight this evening at 6pm.

The team has already been transported to the Islamabad airport amid tight security. The Pakistan Army, Rangers and police personnel escorted the players to the airport.

On Friday, the New Zealand Cricket Board informed Pakistan Cricket Board and government that they had been “alerted to some security alert” and thus decided to postpone the series scheduled to be played in Pakistan without consultation.

NZC chief David White said it was impossible to go on with the matches given teh security reservations.

We cannot compromise on the safety of our players, David White said after the match, first of the three ODIs, scheduled today were canceled.