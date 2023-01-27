CAA assumes chairmanship of COSCAP-SA

KARACHI: The Co-operative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness – South Asia under the aegis of ICAO, is a joint programme of seven SAARC countries, namely India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives. Delegation also includes donors and safety partners such as Airbus, Boeing, EASA/EC, DGAC France and the FAA.

The programme is aimed at assisting the participant States in developing regulations and standards and improving their independent oversight capabilities. The Programme commenced in 1997 and is presently in its Phase IV (2013 – 2018).

The Programme is financed by a Trust Fund which consists of Member States’ annual subscriptions and contributions of donor agencies including Partners. The contribution of the States is determined by ICAO, Headquarters based on the services rendered to the individual State.

The programme is managed by a Steering Committee consisting of the Directors General of the seven States. ICAO Headquarters and Regional Office Bangkok carry out overall oversight and provide guidance to the programme. The members of the Steering Committee includes, Heads/ DGs of the participating States; Director, ICAO TCB; Regional Director, ICAO APAC; and the Chief Technical Advisor (CTA) who manages and coordinates the programme operationally.

PCAA assumes Chairmanship of COSCAP-SA. DG CAA Khaqan Murtaza headed the 30th Steering Committee Meeting held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from 24-26 Jan. 2023. The Pakistan delegation comprised of Deputy DG (Reg) Nadir Shafi Dar and Sr. Joint Director Airworthiness Mr. Furqan ul Islam. pic.twitter.com/Th3QuBVbuc — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) January 27, 2023

The Steering Committee is headed by the Chairperson who is selected amongst the SC Members and holds office for a period of two consecutive years and presides over the SC meetings which are held every year.

