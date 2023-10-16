CAA bifurcation: Employees asked to opt for transfer of service

KARACHI: Under the bifurcation plan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) management has asked the employees to opt for the transfer of service in one of its divisions, ARY News reported on Monday.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be divided into the Pakistan Airport Authority and the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation.

Under the bifurcation plan, the CAA employees have been asked to choose one of its divisions to continue their duties.

Related: CAA unions sit-in postponed after ‘successful talks’

The CAA human resource director issued a notification to the employees of all departments across the country to opt for the transfer of service by October 23.

The notification read that the employees’ decision will not affect their salaries if they choose to perform duties in the CAA or Pakistan Airport Authority.

Last month, a nine-member committee was established to divide the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

A notification was issued according to which, the Ministry of Aviation’s Joint Secretary II – Shazia Rizvi – has been appointed as the chairperson of the nine-member committee.

The notification stated that Vice Air Marshal Taimoor Iqbal will serve as the deputy of the committee, meanwhile, the other committee members comprised of Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Asif Iqbal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Abdul Malik, Deputy Director General of Regulatory CAA, Nadir Shafiq, President of Aircraft Accident Investigation Board, Commodore Mirza Aamir, Director Finance of CAA, Saqib Butt, Director of Aviation Security, Sameer Saeed, Director of APS, Sadiqul Rahman, and Director HR of CAA, Abid Ali Shah.

Read more: CAA management, employee unions come face-to-face over protests

The nine-member committee was tasked to complete its work by October 15.

As per the notification, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be divided into the Pakistan Airport Authority and the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation.

The committee will be responsible to transfer the current assets and funds to these two organisations as well as oversee the transfer of employees, records, offices, and furniture.

Additionally, the committee will have the authority to distribute machinery, vehicles, and funds.