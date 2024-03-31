CAA blacklisted contractor for three years

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) blacklisted a private company for compromising on standards within Civil Aviation contracts, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Following the reports of substandard work undertaken by the private company in various Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) projects, Director General of CAA approved the summary and blacklisted the said company.

The private company has been barred from engaging in any CAA contracts for a period of three years.

It is pertinent to mention here that three Gulf countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have shown interest in buying the cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as the government expedites its privatization plan.

Sources privy to the matter said that the companies from the three countries have approached the Pakistan government to negotiate a deal for the PIA.

Pakistan has also given a briefing to the officials of the three Gulf countries regarding the national flag carrier.

According to sources, the PIA will be sold to the highest bidder following the conclusion of the PIA privatisation plan.

A day earlier, the federal cabinet approved an 11-member Board of Directors (BoD) of the PIA holding company to proceed with the PIA privatization process.

Former State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa’s name was approved as the chairman of the BoD which will include as many as seven independent directors and four government officials as members of the board.